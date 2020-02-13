$693.21 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $693.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $688.80 million to $696.92 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $673.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 126.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

