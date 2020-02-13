Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $520.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.29. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.