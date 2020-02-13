Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL opened at $1,518.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,047.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

