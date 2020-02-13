Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,075.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,913.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

