Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,160.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,913.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

