American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

AOBC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

