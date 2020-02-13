Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

