Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.41. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $85,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $9,986,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $9,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

