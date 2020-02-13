ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $36,600.00. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $328,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $21,618,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.