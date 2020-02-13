Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 397,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

