Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $327.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,422.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

