Arthur B. Laffer Buys 26,500 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $502,440.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

