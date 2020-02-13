Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Athenex worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Athenex Inc has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

ATNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

