Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Lowered to GBX 549

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597 ($7.85).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BAB stock opened at GBX 539.80 ($7.10) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 610.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 554.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.