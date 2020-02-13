Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 611 ($8.04) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 616 ($8.10). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.20 ($7.78).

BEZ opened at GBX 565 ($7.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 570.08. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other news, insider Sally Lake bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Insiders acquired 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $23,566,692 in the last ninety days.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

