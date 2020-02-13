Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $224,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

