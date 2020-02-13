BidaskClub Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.