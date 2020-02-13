BidaskClub Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to “Strong-Buy”

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,487,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,394,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

