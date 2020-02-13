BidaskClub Upgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to “Hold”

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.