Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.52. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Big Lots by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Big Lots by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

