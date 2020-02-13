Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,871,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $226.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average is $228.55. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

