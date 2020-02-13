Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

