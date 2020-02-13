Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 65,240 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

