Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Square comprises about 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Square by 714.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -666.61, a P/E/G ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.26.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.