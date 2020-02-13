Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,975 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 118.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

