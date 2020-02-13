Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

SLQD stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

