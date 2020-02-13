Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

