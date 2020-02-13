Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SB One Bancorp stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

