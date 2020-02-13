Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.