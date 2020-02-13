Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 637 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 3.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $283.28 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

