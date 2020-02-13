Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after buying an additional 325,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.