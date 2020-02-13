BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $853.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.