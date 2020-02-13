Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

