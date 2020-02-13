Boston Partners Buys 1,561,993 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.83% of International Game Technology worth $147,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $5,697,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 456.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

