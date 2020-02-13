Boston Partners Has $161.12 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,474,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $161,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

