Boston Partners Has $175.87 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Boston Partners raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.70% of HD Supply worth $175,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

