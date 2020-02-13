Boston Partners Has $256 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.85% of Leidos worth $256,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,895,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Leidos stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

