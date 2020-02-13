Boston Partners Has $265.32 Million Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $265,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altice USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.