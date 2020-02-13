Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $136,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.