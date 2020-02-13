Boston Partners Makes New $155.96 Million Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,764,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

