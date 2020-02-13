Boston Partners Purchases 10,087 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $209,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.