Boston Partners Purchases 9,356 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.34% of Globe Life worth $152,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

