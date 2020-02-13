Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 6.08% of Apergy worth $159,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APY. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apergy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apergy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APY. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

Apergy stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

