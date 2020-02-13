Boston Partners Sells 158,763 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Partners cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $191,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.08 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

