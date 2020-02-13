Boston Partners Sells 18,049 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of EnerSys worth $167,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ENS stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.