Boston Partners Sells 66,438 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,438 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Booking worth $215,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,960.36 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,997.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,965.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

