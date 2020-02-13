Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BUR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 619.50 ($8.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 668.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.78. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.