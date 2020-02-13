California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,817 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Qualys worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,801,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock worth $2,445,695. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

QLYS stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

