California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 66,689 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $5,743,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $3,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

