California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNO opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

